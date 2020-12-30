July 16, 1949 - December 20, 2020
Decatur, IN - Wesley K. Klug, 71, of Decatur, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital. Wesley was born on July 16, 1949 in Watertown, WI to the late Alfred H. and Helen M. (Benninger) Klug. On June 21, 1969, Wesley married Jane Ann Gerbitz.
Wesley served his country in the United States Army from 1967-1970, in Vietnam and Germany. He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Waterloo, WI. After leaving the military, Wesley worked at Perry Printing Co. in Waterloo, WI; he then purchased the Waterloo School Bus Company, when he sold the Bus Co., he and his wife moved to Indiana in 1988. He worked 40 years as a diesel truck mechanic with Selking International and Don Cook's Truck Shop. He was retired for 3 months then went back to work driving Semi truck for Dan Workinger Farms and Girod Farms.
Wesley loved spending time with his grandkids. He loved gardening, planting flowers of which roses and glads were his favorite and feeding his birds. He loved his 1981 Harley Davison motorcycle, where he attended the 100th Anniversary ride in Milwaukee, WI. He was a lifelong Wisconsin Badgers fan and Green Bay Packers fan; he would like to remind everyone that the Bears still suck!
Wesley is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane Ann Klug of Decatur; 3 sons, Mark (Jeni) Klug of Monroe, John Klug of Decatur and Jason (Jodi) Klee of Baraboo, WI; a daughter, Jolie Lee of Decatur; 3 sisters, Eunice Weihert of Waterloo, WI, Anita Kasten of Prattville, AL, Carolyn (Bob) Hoffman of Helenville, WI; a brother-in-law, Larry Albrecht of Sun Praire, WI; 5 grandchildren, Jacob and Jessah Klug, Emily, Rebecca and Alex David Lee.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Klug; 2 sisters, Elaine Albrecht and G.G. Grueneburg; 3 brothers-in-law, Bryon Weihert, Don Grueneburg and Walter Kasten.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Gadlage officiating.
Burial date and time will be determined at a later time, with burial in Washington Cemetery, Portland, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be given to Boy Scouts Troop 60, Decatur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.