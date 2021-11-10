Beverly J. (Erickson) Weber

May 2, 1934 - October 27, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Beverly J. Weber, 87, of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, WI.
Beverly was born on May 2nd, 1934 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Carl and Fredelia (Rowe) Erickson. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1953. Beverly married Harris J. Weber on May 1st, 1954. Beverly was a member of the Watertown Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Beverly and Harris raised their 5 children on the family farm until moving to town in 1985. They continued to enjoy time with many lifelong Waterloo friends until the passing of Harris in 1996. Beverly's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as being deeply devoted to her family and faith. Beverly's hidden talent was her ability to write beautiful poetry.
Beverly is survived by her children Sanja Geise, Beth (Bobby) Haseleu, Denise (Steve) Soldner, Matthew (Michele) Weber, her 10 grandchildren, Robert, Rachel and Rebecca Geise, Mindy Haseleu-Calvert, Stephanie McCaw, Dustin and Levi Wilke, Haily Soldner, and Sara and Dillon Weber. Beverly had 11 great grandchildren and many other nieces and nephews.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Harris, her parents, 5 brothers, Carl Jr., Donald, LaVerne, Robert, and Baby brother Dean, and 1 sister Jackie Robertson, her son, Dean Weber, grandsons Brandon Wilke and Justin Calvert, her son-in-law, Tom Geise and many other family and friends.
To honor Beverly's wishes, there will be no visitation. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family of Beverly Weber would like to extend a sincere thank you to the wonderful staff of Prairie Ridge Health and Rolf and Sam Poser for excellent care our mother received these past weeks.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit, www.pn-fh.com.