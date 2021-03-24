Bonnie I. Filter

October 26, 1941 - March 19, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Bonnie Irene Filter, 79, of Waterloo unexpectedly passed away and went to heaven on Friday March 19, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Bonnie was born on October 26, 1941 the daughter of Emil and Vera (Doschadis) Hensler. She grew up on a family farm in Waterloo and was the youngest of 9 children. She married James Filter on May 2, 1964 and enjoyed 30 years of marriage before his passing in March 1995.
In Bonnie's free time she enjoyed watching Badger and Packer games, tending to her flowers, reading books on her Nook, baking cookies, and attending all activities her grandchildren participated in. To get away, she loved spending time at her cabin in Finley, Wisconsin.
Bonnie will be remembered for the caring and love she showed to everyone that was close to her, especially her grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Gregory (Judy), Thomas (Phyllis) and Steven (Traci); grandchildren, Stephen (Daphne), Kortnie (Lucas), Michelle, Melanie, Morgan, Naomi, Alexis, Kaitlyn and Jacob; great grandchild Marissa; siblings David (Jeannine) Hensler and Bernie (Hans) Dunneisen; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Ruth Henning, brothers Wayne Hensler and Walter Hensler, half-brothers Robert and Marlin Hensler and half-sister Margaret Strauss.
A public visitation will be held at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. After the visitation there will be a private family funeral service at the church with Pastor James Adomeit presiding. Bonnie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank the Waterloo EMS.
Memorials may be made to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church or Waterloo Fire and EMS Supporters Inc.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.