Waterloo, WI - Esther H. Schultz, 83, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Sunset Ridge in Johnson Creek.
Esther was born on November 27, 1937 in Merrill, WI, the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Heilman) Duley. She married the love of her life LeRoy Schultz on July 13, 1957, and the couple enjoyed 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2010. She was a long time member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church where she was an active member. She worked at Perry Printing for 34 years then Waterloo Piggly Wiggly for 10 years before retiring. In her free time she enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling, evangelism, gardening, and above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Esther is survived by her children: Ruth (Steven) Anton; Laurie (John) Klock; and Todd (Terra) Schultz. 4 grandchildren: Ashley (Jason); Lucas; Michael (Charissa); and Matthew (Sammy). 6 Great-grandchildren, sister Helen Hafemeister, brother Ralph Duley, and sister-in-law Dee Duley. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.
Services were held at 11:00am on Monday, November 8, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. The family would especially like to thank Gina and staff at Sunset Ridge for the care and compassion given to Esther.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family.
