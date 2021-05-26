Robert L. "Bob" Lewein

November 12, 1934 - May 20, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Robert "Bob" L. Lewein, 86, Waterloo, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home.
He was born on November 12, 1934 in Milwaukee, the son of the late Martin and Florence (Krehl) Lewein.
In 1953 he graduated from Washington High School and later earned his Bachelors and Masters degree in social work at UW-Milwaukee.
Bob married Janice James on October 15, 1955. They shared a loving marriage filled with creativity until her death on February 22, 2008.
He had been employed as a social worker and administrator for multiple government agencies. He held leadership roles in non-profits including the Epilepsy Association of Wisconsin. He served as a school board member in various communities. In retirement, Bob cherished his role as a school bus driver for the Waterloo School District.
Bob was a very active member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church and had sung in the church choir.
He enjoyed gardening and making stained glass.
Survivors include one son, Scott (Donna) of Madison; one daughter, Terri (Jim) Mohr of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Alex (Laura) Lewein, Pierce (Alex) Klas, Aaron (Vicky) Klas, Ian (Sarina) Klas; three great grandchildren, Maya and Sonja Lewein, Ian Klas, Jr.; his loving companion, Pat Seljan of Lake Mills; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his brother, James in 2019; and his son, Gary in 2010.
Memorial services will be held Saturday June 5 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church in the prayer garden (Weather permitting).
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of services.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.