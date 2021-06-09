October 9, 1955 - June 7, 2021
Marshall, WI - John Skalitzky 1955 - 2021
John had a very strong work ethic, and even after retiring from Goodyear, he kept working hard, "putzing" around the farm, fixing things, and gardening. He enjoyed reading and going to flea markets, and he had a special way with animals. We will remember him as an intelligent man who never failed to help his family with projects. He volunteered for several years with the Marshall Library and the Marshall FFA.
John's family were among the first settlers in the Marshall/Waterloo area, later building the first brick house here. His parents were Marlin and Alice (Klug) Skalitzky. He is survived by his wife Diana (Holden) Skalitzky, whom he met in high school, his children Kate and Laura Skalitzky, and his siblings: Carol Beal of Medford, OR; Shirley Riley of Dixon, IL; and Mike Skalitzky of Columbus, WI. He also had many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held at the Pederson-Nowatka funeral home in Waterloo on Saturday June 12th starting at 10am, with a service at noon. The burial at St. Mary's cemetery in Marshall will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John's name to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation at www.mikeroweworks.org/scholarship.
