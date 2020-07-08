Richard “Dick” J. Goss, 76, of Marshall passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Dick was born on Aug. 12, 1943 in Fort Atkinson, the son of Herald and Gertrude Goss. He married the love of his life Jerrilyn Bouton on June 6, 1964 in Nekoosa, Wisconsin and the couple enjoyed 56 years of marriage. He proudly served our country in the United States Army for three years. He worked for Oscar-Meyer as a forklift operator for over 20 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Marshall for many years. Dick truly enjoyed riding motorcycles in his younger years. He was involved in a motorcycle accident in 1984 which paralyzed him. He never let that get him down; he always had a positive attitude and outlook on life, and always had a smile on his face. Dick had a passion for fishing; he would fish with Fishing Has No Boundaries Inc. in areas all across Wisconsin. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, played the lottery every week, and was always seen driving around town on his scooter. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Dick is survived by his wife, children: Meichelle Goss and Jackie (William) Hendrickson, four grandchildren Matthew, Allyssa, Carter, Charlotte, and eight surrogate grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life for Dick will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
