Marshall, WI - Marshall, WI, Rachel G. Raether, 97 passed away on Friday, February 11th at Marquardt Health Care Center in Watertown.
Rachel was born on August 9th, 1924, in Marshall, the daughter of Edward and Ida (Heiman) Schroeder. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Waterloo and also went to the St. John's school.
Rachel married Elmer Raether February 24, 1945, at the parsonage of St. John's Lutheran Church. Rachel and Elmer were married almost 44 years before Elmer passed away in 1989.
Along with helping on the farm and raising 6 children on the Raether family farm, she raised chickens, had multiple vegetable gardens, strawberry bed, and raspberry bushes to tend to.
Rachel worked at Weyenberg Shoe Factory, Waterloo, Melster Candies, Cambridge, and Nelsons Evergreens, Marshall where she made many ribbons for the Christmas wreaths.
She was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church belonging to the Ladies Aide and helped with the changing of the altar cloths. Rachel enjoyed going for rides, visiting with her children, neighbors and friends, getting phone calls, playing cards, of course crocheting, wordsearch and watching game shows on TV.
Rachel is survived by her children - David - Marshall, Beverly Wolff - Adams-Friendship, Jean (Robert) Buss - Waterloo, Gary - Marshall, Bonnie (Michael) Steindorf - Waterloo. Grandchildren - Amy (Mike), Jim (Amanda), Eric Sr. (Wanda), Stacie (Joseph), Ben (Bre), Brittany (Darren), Justin (Brittney) Sarah, Brandon (Abbey), Kari, and Mandy (Adam). Great-grandchildren - 19. Great-great-grandchildren - 3, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rachel preceded in death by her parents, husband Elmer, daughter Peggy, infant granddaughter Ashley, son-in-law Edgar, brother Harold and his wife Irene, and infant sister Ivy.
A funeral service for Rachel will be held on Sunday, February 20th, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Deerfield Township with Pastor Paul Sharrer presiding. Visitation will take place from noon until time of service at the church.
