Betty J. Korth, 87, of Marshall passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Sienna Crest in Marshall.
Betty was born on Dec. 23, 1932 in the Town of Medina, the daughter of Herman and Hattie (Battist) Albrecht. She was a graduate of Marshall High School. Betty worked for Van Holten’s in Waterloo for 22 years, as well as catering for 31 years, and also was a school crossing guard for 15 years. She was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church for a majority of her life and also volunteered with the Dorcus Society. In her younger years she enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, and above all spending time with her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her children Robert (Jan) Korth, Gary (Sue) Korth, and Linda (Jeff) Hovarter. Five grandchildren: Shawn, Emily (Mickey), Allison, Justin, and Jason. Five great-grandchildren: Kellen, Tate, Aidan, Chloe, and Kane. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Harold Albrecht, and sister Lucille Albrecht.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Medina Cemetery in Marshall.
Memorials in Betty’s honor to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Agrace Hospice, or Waterloo Fire and EMS Supporters Inc. would be appreciated.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Sienna Crest, Agrace Hospice, and Rev. Adomeit for the care given to Betty.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
