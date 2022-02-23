Marshall, WI - Irene R. Wild, 83, of Marshall passed away on February 16, 2022 at Sienna Crest surrounded by her loving family.
Irene was born on September 16, 1938 in Wisconsin. The daughter of Albert and Ruth (Chadwick) Braunschweig. She married the love of her life Henry Wild on January 5, 1957 and the couple enjoyed 60 years of marriage until his passing in 2017. She loved working at the daycare and playing cards with friends. Irene also enjoyed doing word searches, singing karaoke and truly loved watching sports that her grandchildren participated in. Irene was also an avid Wisconsin Sports watcher and cheered on the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and the Brewers. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children; Russ (Tracy) Wild, Marilyn Wild, and Ron Wild. Her 8 grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren, siblings Marvin Braunschweig and Donna Hensler. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Janice Wild and brother Leonard Braunschweig.
A funeral service for Irene will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 12:00PM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall with Rev. Ron Mach presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Medina Cemetery following the service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
