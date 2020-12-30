Michael A. Hellenbrand

December 11, 2020
Palo Alto, CA - Michael Hellenbrand age 56 of Jolon,Ca. passed away on Friday December 11,2020 at the VA Hospital in Palo Alto California.
Michael was a graduate of Waterloo High School and then studied at U.W. Platteville for one year before enlisting into the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Kennedy in "Operation Desert Storm" and served his country for 12 years. Following his time in the Navy he moved to the Silicon Valley and worked as a Computer Analyst. Michael came back to Wisconsin and worked at Fort McCoy and then worked at Fort Hunter Liggett Army Base in Jolon, California. His home was in Jolon, California.Michael will be missed very much by his family and friends, he could always keep the conversation interesting during a good game of Euchre.
Michael is survived by his mother, Marilyn Hellenbrand of Marshall, brothers Steven (Sue) Hellenbrand of Barneveld; Kevin (Kathy) Hellenbrand of Madison; and sister Lori (Mike) Kurutz of Mayville Nephews Joshua and Eric Kurutz, Kody Hellenbrand, Tyler Hellenbrand and one niece Ashley (Hellenbrand) Seabrooke.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Hellenbrand.
Due to the current pandemic the family has chosen to keep friends and family safe. There will be a private service at a later date. Internment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waterloo WI.
