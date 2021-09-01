June 26, 1956 - August 27, 2021
WATERLOO, WI - Catherine Ann "Cathy" Elsing, age 65, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
She was born on June 26, 1956, in Wausau, the daughter of Mark Fischer and Marion Burmeister. Cathy graduated from Madison East High School in 1974.
Most recently, Cathy worked at Lapari Foods, previously working 20 years for Trek Bicycle. She loved spending time with family hosting many holidays and other family gatherings. Cathy enjoyed the simple things in life including time at home, cooking, antiquing, decorating, and spending time with her fur babies. She also enjoyed spending time with her work friends. Cathy held her faith in God near and it served as a constant source of strength throughout her life.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Wesley; sons, Dustin (Justin Less) Berntsen and Zak (Evy) Berntsen; daughter, Brooke Pettineo; stepdaughters, April (Brett) Topp and Amber Garfoot; brother, Kenny (Gerry) Fischer; grandchildren, Brianna and Alayna Pettineo, Addison and Braelynn Topp, Noah and Rowan Garfoot, Jonathan Berntsen-Less and Tristan Berntsen; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Cheri Stegmann and Linda Bollig; niece, Terri Lozano; and nephew, Roy Kalar.
A private graveside service will be held at Washington Cemetery, Town of Portland. Memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
"A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness."
