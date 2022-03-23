Marilyn J. Knowles

Waterloo, WI - Marilyn Knowles, 92, formerly of Waterloo, WI passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Assisted Living Facility, Brook Gardens in Lake Mills, WI.
Marilyn was born at home outside of Fredericksburg, IA; the daughter of Fred and Zerilda Richardson. She married Bill Knowles on May 25, 1958 at the Fredericksburg Methodist Church, and they enjoyed 61 years together. Marilyn worked as a secretary most of her life. First for the DX Oil Company then Virchow and Krause in Waterloo and lastly for Attorney Gus Harms. She was proud of her typing and shorthand skills but grew to be very proficient at word processing. Marilyn had been active in the Waterloo United Methodist Church, the Waterloo Historical Society, the Weiner and Kraut Day celebrations and the many and varied activities of her children in the Waterloo Public School. Marilyn enjoyed gardening, reading, collecting depression glass and family reunions and family history. She also enjoyed cooking and published two family cook books.
Survivors include her children: Mahna (Gary) Grossman of Fort Atkinson, Michael (Sue) of Imo, SC, Marlys Schmidt of Waterloo, and Mark (Trish) of Maryville, MO. Eleven grandchildren; Ben (Laura), Becky (Matt), Alex (Megan), Hannah (Chris), Krista, Ted (Brianna), Mindy (Andy), Missy, Sara, Jessica and Emily. Eleven great-grandchildren; Madilyn, Peter, Joe, Lorelei, Edwin, Vivian, Everett, Etta, Bram, Azelie, and Gabriella. Along with a brother David (Rosalie) Richardson of Fredericksburg, IA; sister-in-law Muriel Boyle of Sun Prairie; brother-in-law Robert of Chicago. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, son-in-law Dr. Ben Schmidt, brother-in-law Pat Boyle and brother Donald Richardson.
A Memorial Service for Marilyn will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Waterloo United Methodist Church with Pastor Heidi Loomis presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
