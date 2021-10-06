Edith Sullivan

May 30, 1927 - September 29, 2021
Eau Claire, WI - Edith (Olson) Sullivan, 94, of Boyd, Wisconsin, passed in peace on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Edith grew up in Rio, Wisconsin graduating from Columbus High School in 1944.
Edith married Joseph Sullivan in 1948. Edith and Joseph spent much of their life farming in southern Wisconsin. They moved to Stanley in 1983, where they operated a Christmas tree farm, then moving into Boyd in 2000. They celebrated their 73rd anniversary in February.
She loved gardening and being in the out-of-doors. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards with friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Catholic church attending All Saints Catholic Parish.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; three children, Connie Stockman of Eau Claire, Joseph (Lynn) Sullivan of Fox Lake, Kim (Matt) Gruba of Stanley; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four children, two in infancy and two (Carol and James) in adulthood.
A Private Service will be held. Burial will be held in Waterloo, Wisconsin at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.