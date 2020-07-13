Colleen A. Homan (nee Abendroth), age 83, of Naperville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Colleen was born on Aug. 16, 1936 in Madison. She grew up in Waterloo and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin where she graduated in 1958 with a B.S. in Home Economics. After graduation, Colleen worked as a home agent for Milwaukee County and was active with 4-H. In 1962, Colleen married Roger W. Homan and they went on to live in a number of places including Kwajalein (Marshall Islands), North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, and North Dakota, before settling in Naperville, Illinois in 1975. Colleen and her family joined Bethany Lutheran Church that year where she was an active member of the congregation and sang with the choir for many years. She was a pre-school teacher for many years in a nearby community where she established life-long friendships with her fellow teachers. Colleen also enjoyed travel and visiting family and friends across the country.
Colleen is survived by her loving husband, Roger W. Homan; children, Cheryl (David) Buwick, Robert Homan, Erik (Shane) Homan; grandchildren, Thomas Buwick, Sarah Buwick; sister, Carolyn Abendroth; dear cousins; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Audrey (nee Krueger) Abendroth; step-mother, Verna (nee Birkholz) Abendroth and brother, William Abendroth.
Funeral services for Colleen are private and entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Colleen’s name may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Road, Naperville, IL 60565. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
