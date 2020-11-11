August 16, 1968 - November 3, 2020
Marshall, WI - Ann M. Brodbeck 52, of Marshall, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison following a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Ann was born on Aug. 16, 1968 in Algoma, WI the daughter of Charles and Marietta (Koutsky) Schmitt. She graduated with a Bachelors Degree from U.W. Oshkosh. She married the love of her life Brian on June 5, 1999 at St. John's Catholic Church in Jefferson and the couple enjoyed 21 years together. Ann worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal service in Madison for 20 years. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Waterloo. Ann loved to watch Wisconsin sports and spending time outdoors. She was most happy when watching her children in Academic and sporting events. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include: husband Brian; children Matthew and Emily; siblings Chuck (Missy) Schmitt, Mary (Jerry) Bjarnarson and Lisa (Ron) Langer; mother Marietta (Bill) Kenzik. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her father. Memorials to Holy family Catholic Church in Waterloo would be appreciated.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Waterloo with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Marshall.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
