May 3, 1931 - January 7, 2021
Marshall, WI - Betty Mae Hahn passed away on January 7, 2021 at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Marshall.
Betty was born May 3, 1931, in the town of Medina, the daughter of Alvin & Lila (Chadwick) Reamer. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1949. On November 4, 1950 Betty married Charles G. Hahn at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Marshall.
Betty was employed at Wisconsin Porcelain Factory for 13 years. She was a stay-at-home mother of son, Kevin, and daughter, Susan. Once both children were in school, Betty worked for the Marshall School library and retired after 20 years of service. Betty was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and a longtime member of the Marshall Legion Auxiliary.
Betty enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, and camping with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed time at the cabin, traveling in their RV, and motorcycle rides with friends. Betty has an active fan at Marshall basketball games and enjoyed her annual trips to the Wisconsin State Fair.
Betty is survived by her children: Kevin (Lisa) Hahn, Sarona, WI and Susan Hahn, Madison, WI; and her grandchildren: Christopher (Michelle) Hahn, Janesville, WI and Matthew (Suki) Hahn, Madison, WI. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents Alvin & Lila (Chadwick) Reamer; and her three brothers Lloyd, Glenn, and Howard Reamer.
The family will be having a private funeral and burial. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Agrace Hospice Care. Our special thanks to family and friends, Agrace Hospice, and Sienna Crest care givers who have helped with Betty's care over the years.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
