Ronald J. Schaap, 72, Marshall, died peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1947, in Sheboygan Falls, to Jacob and Marie (Reiss) Schaap. Ron graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1965. He married Jean Evert on July 21, 1978 in Pewaukee.
Ron spent his career working to advance the holstein breed and supporting the dairy industry. After high school he worked for Pinehurst Farms, eventually becoming a herdsman. In 1984, Ron became a classifier for the Holstein Association. Even after retiring, he continued to work in the dairy industry as a contributor to Dairy Agenda Today.
Ron loved watching sports, talking cows, telling stories, making jokes, and staying connected with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife (Jean), his two children, Andrew (Tara) Schaap of Wichita, Kansas and Ruth Schaap of Lake Mills, and two grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his only sister, Nancy Schaap.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, watch a Badger game and toast a good man.
