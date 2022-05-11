Waterloo, WI - David H. Gorder, age 72, was called to Eternal Life unexpectedly on May 7, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 12, 1950 in Columbus and was the son of William and Elaine (Brandt) Gorder. He married the love of his life, Rosanne Meinholz, on June 19, 1976 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marshall. David graduated from Waterloo High School in 1968. Following high school, he joined the US Army National Guard where he served for 8 years. He attended the United States Army Medical School, specializing in X-Ray procedures. He worked at Perry Printing in Waterloo as a head pressman for 30 years. In June of 1995, he obtained his real estate brokers license. He enjoyed his second career selling real estate, developing land and building spec homes for 28 years until his death. He was a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He also served many years on the St. Joseph Bingo Committee and as an usher at the parish. His outgoing personality will always be remembered by his family, friends and anyone he crossed paths with. David is survived by his wife of almost 46 years, Rosanne; his children, Carrie (Jay) Ewald, Carmen, Michael (Jamie) and Joseph Gorder; and the joy of his life, his grandchildren, Amelia, Scarlet and Dax. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard (Roxine), Cherna, Daniel and Thomas (Dawn) Gorder; his father-in-law, Robert Meinholz; brothers and sister-in-law, Rupert (Brenda), Rod, Ruth (David/Stubby) Schuster, Rock (Amy) and Rich (Kristin) Meinholz; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elaine; and his mother-in-law, Rita Meinholz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Holy Family Parish/St. Joseph's, 387 S. Monroe in Waterloo. Father Jorge Miramontes will preside. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12 from 4 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterloo. The family would like to express their thanks to the owner and staff of Route 19 Café, the Waterloo EMS and Watertown Paramedics, the staff of Watertown Regional Medical Center and Fr. Vincent Brewer for their assistance and wonderful care of David and his family through that difficult time.