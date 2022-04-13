Waterloo, WI - James E. Jacobsen, 76 of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital of Madison.
Jim was born June 14, 1945, in Racine, WI, the son of Leslie and Mae (Nielsen) Jacobsen. He graduated from Horlick High School in Racine in 1964. Jim also earned an associate degree from Gateway Technical in 1966. He served his country for two years in the Army as a medic in Vietnam. Jim later returned to school, graduating from UW Platteville in 1979 with a degree in Building Design. He worked designing skylights and most recently as a cabinet maker/CNC operator with Auburn Ridge in Marshall, WI. In late June of 1992, Jim was united in marriage with Alida Rompelman. In his free time, Jim enjoyed getting together with his friends to watch Packers and Brewers games. He also felt most enjoyment being a custodian of the land.
Jim is survived by: his wife Alida Rompleman of Waterloo; younger brother Jerry (Sally) Jacobsen of Racine; stepchildren Weston (Polina) Weber of Appleton and Alex Weber of Milwaukee; and grandchildren Clara, Alastair, and Gabriel. Jim is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and older brother John Jacobsen.
