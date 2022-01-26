Duane L. "Fast Freddie" Deppe

Waterloo, WI - Duane L. Deppe "Fast Freddie", 59, of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
Duane was born on May 3, 1962, in Columbus, the son of Stan and Karen (Konsoer) Deppe. He married Lori (Smith) Deppe on July 24, 1982. He worked most of his life as a truck driver. Duane had a passion for motorsports, he loved to collect cars, attend car shows, build Mopar and Rat Rods, and racing, he even started his own racing class- low buck hobby stocks. Above all Duane loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Duane is survived by his children Samantha Novak and Jason Deppe, grandchildren: Haily, Karson, and Rhett, siblings: Debra Quinn, Dan (Mary) Deppe, Dawn (Troy) Weihert, and nephews John (Jackie) Quinn, Adam Deppe, and his companion King. He is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00am until the time of service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
