March 8, 1934 - April 13, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Marjorie H. Schoenherr, 87, of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Marge was born on March 8, 1934 in the Town of Elba, the daughter of Ervin and Elsie (Schmeling) Borchert. She married the love of her life Walter Schoenherr on June 6, 1959 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus, and the couple enjoyed 61 years of marriage. She was a 1952 graduate of Columbus High School. She was an active member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, where she was a member/treasurer of the Dorcas Society. Marge enjoyed life in a simpler time with family and friends. Because of the era in time, Marge was a homemaker and farmer's wife. In her free time she loved helping with Meals on Wheels, planting beautiful flowers in her garden, reading, cooking, baking, and sewing. She was an avid sports fan; she enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers/Green Bay Packers and local high school teams. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Marge is survived by her husband, children: Jennifer Kick, Nancy Schoenherr, Ann (Kevin) Anundson, and Matthew (Shelly) Schoenherr. Grandchildren: Scott (Lisa) Kick, Sarah (Mark Potap) Anundson, Nick (Johna) Anundson, Michael Anundson, Mariah (Alex Blair) Schoenherr, Kailey Schoenherr, great-grandchildren Greta Kick and Genevieve Kick, and her brother in-law Delmar Kohl . She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Shirley Kohl and Joann Lischka, her brother in-law Charles Lischka and sister in-law Joyce Schoenherr.
A memorial service for Marge will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 1:00-3:00pm. Burial will take place at Okeeg Cemetery a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.