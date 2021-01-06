Milo H. Sillman

April 6, 1930 - January 2, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Milo Henry Sillman, Waterloo, age 90 had his final roll call and marched into eternity on: January 2, 2021. He was born April 6, 1930 to Henry & Margaret (Josi) Sillman in Ladysmith Wisconsin.
Milo drove his Model T Coupe to Waterloo to join the rest of his family in 1947 when his sister Ida called to say they needed a 6' player for the High School basketball team. His classmates nick named him "Milo from the Silo country". He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1948. Enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He was a member of the Marine Corp band performing in the Orange Bowl and Mardi Gras parades to name a few. Also played at funerals of fallen soldiers, until he was sent to combat training. He was a light machine gun operator; H-Company 3rd Battalion 1st Marine Division. He served his country until October 31st 1953. Was combat wounded, rank was Sergeant when he was honorable discharged. He was a surviving member of the Chosin Reservoir and one of the Chosin Frozen. Milo was very proud to be a Marine and of his country he served. He was awarded the purple heart, other medals and honors.
He married Marcia Ann Feutz on March 6th, 1954 in Waterloo and they had 4 children together. They were married 56 years before Marcia's passing on September 21st, 2010.
He had worked at the Waterloo Canning Company, Waterloo Cheese Factory, Rhode Sales & Service and operated his own TV repair & electrical business before he was employed at the Waterloo Post office for 25 years and retired in January 1993.
He was a member of, The Krause Langer VFW Post, American Legion, Holy Family Church, The Knights of Columbus, American Breweriana Association and National Association of Brewery Advertising.
He enjoyed collecting Wisconsin Brewery items. He and Marcia would travel all over the state to find items to add to his large collection that he displayed at his home in downtown Waterloo. On the annual Waterloo Wiener and Kraut Day he would be open for visitors to come and enjoy a beverage and to view his collection. Most of all he enjoyed having his family together. Whether it was for a Friday night fish fry from The Waterloo Diner, Holiday gatherings or just stopping over for beer and sandwiches.
He is Survived by: Sons; Mark (Wendy) Sillman and Mitchell Sillman, daughter; Mary (David) Yerges and daughter-in-law Eileen Sillman. Grandchildren; Andy, Adam Sillman, Bradley (Jenni McKay) Sillman, Lindsey (Jordan) Dennison, Whitney (Matt) McKay. Craig Yerges, Chad (Chrissy) Yerges and Caitlyn Yerges. Great Grandchildren; Colten and Clayten Yerges, Asher McKay. Sister; Ida Behm, Brothers; Paul (Martha) Sillman, Philip Sillman and Henry Sillman. Also, other family members and friends
He is preceded in death by: His wife Marcia, son Michael, parents; Henry & Margaret Sillman, In laws; Alfred & Elsie Feutz.
Memorial suggestions to; Friends of Fireman's Park, Waterloo Fire & EMS Supporters, Waterloo VFW, Waterloo Legion, Holy Family Church, Madison VA Hospice Unit or to one's choice.
A gathering for a celebration of Milo's life will be at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and the VA Hospice Unit for the compassionate care they provide him. Also, thank you to those of you that honored him in at his final salute.
For all that knew him and met him along the way, enjoyed his dry sense of humor. Until we meet again: In Milo's words "10-4 over and out, God bless and love to all".
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
