September 20, 1946 - May 12, 2021
Reeseville, WI - Gary W. Scheel, 74, of Reeseville passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Gary was born on September 20, 1946 in Stoughton, Wisconsin, the son of Willard and Betty (Hoel) Scheel. On April 27, 1968, Gary married the love of his life Doris Hafenstein in Cambridge, Wisconsin, and the couple enjoyed 49 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. The couple was blessed with two loving sons, Paul and Ryan. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. The family farmed in Portland for more than 40 years. Gary was a hard worker. He was a member of Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. In his younger years he enjoyed selling seed corn, and proudly restored his Farmall Super MTA tractor. In his free time he loved going for long drives, vacationing with his wife in Virginia, going to Badger football games, when their son Paul was the head coach of the Waterloo Football team Gary and his wife never missed a Friday night High School Football game. Gary was a friend to everyone, always waving as he drove by, and never missed an opportunity to have a conversation with a friend or stranger. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known him.
Gary is survived by his mother Betty, two sons, Paul and Ryan Scheel; his grandson, Everett Butzine; and his sisters Cheryl (Michael) Rude and Linda (Randy) Nottestad, and sister-in-law Sandy Scheel. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, wife, and brother Roger.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo at 11:00AM with the Rev. Robert Moberg presiding. A visitation will be held on the day of service from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland immediately following the service.
