July 20, 1939 - November 20, 2020
Wyocena, WI - Deanna L. Klitzke 81, of Wyocena, formerly of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena.
Deanna was born on July 20, 1939 in Sauk Co., WI the daughter of Oliver and Lois (Brimmer) Robertson. She was a graduate of Waterloo High School. Deanna married the love of her life Orville on Sept. 8, 1979 and the couple enjoyed 24 years together until his death in 2003. Deanna worked at the Waterloo Shoe Factory and later at Jim's Cheese in Waterloo. Deanna had a love of animals and enjoyed baking. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include: daughter Judith (Greg) Filter; grandchildren Stephen and Kortnie; great granddaughter Marissa; siblings Roger, Shirley Kohl, Lois (Richard) Wedeward, Lenore Meitner, John (Jayne), Richard (Vicki) and Lynn (Karen). She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings Phyllis Schneider, Robert, Wilbur, Raymond and Rosemary Fritch.
A private family service will be held at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo with the Rev. Robb Kosky presiding. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Reeseville.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
