Janice Gumz

July 4, 1947 - September 18, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Janice "Jan" Gumz, age 73, passed away at her home on Friday, September 18, 2020, from Ovarian Cancer. She was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin on July 4, 1947, the daughter to Donald and Violet (Nichols) Reddell.
Jan was united in marriage to Merle Gumz on September 27, 1969, in Richland Center. She was a graduate of Dodgeville High School and worked for Oscar Mayer/ Kraft in the accounting department. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of the Oscarettes.
Jan is survived by her children David (Tammy) of Marshall, Corey (Jeanette) of Madison; grandchildren Dylan, Danyelle, Brooke, Kayla, Cody, Chelsea and Brayden and great-grandson Jameson. She was preceded in death by her husband Merle; parents Donald and Violet Reddell; brothers Roger and Dennis and special friend Fritz Adler.
Graveside inurnment service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Nancy Robbie officiating.
