March 17, 1946 - January 28, 2021
Marshall, WI - Cecil E. Chadwick, 74, of Marshall, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Cecil was born on March 17, 1946, in the Town of Medina, the daughter of William and Verna (Wild) Knapton. She was a graduate of Marshall Public Schools as valedictorian and received her Associate's degree from Madison Business College. She married the love of her life, Roger on June 21, 1967, in Marshall and the couple enjoyed 53 years together. She was involved with the Marshall Public Schools, Historical Society, Parade Marshal for the Fireman's Festival and several other organizations. Cecil worked for the US Postal Service for 40 years and had served as the Postmaster in Marshall. She loved sports and loved to watch her children and grandchildren's events. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and especially teaching her grandchildren how to play Euchre. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include: husband Roger; children Tim and Annette (Tom) Fechner; grandchildren Erinn (Sawyer) Wolff, Blake, Morgan, Mikayla Cecile, Kate and Emily; sister Elaine (Willie) Gruchow. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Roy and a sister Vernice. Memorials may be made to the family to set up a scholarship fund in memory of Cecil.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo with Pastor Penny Dahl presiding. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com
