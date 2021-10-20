May 14, 1943 - October 11, 2021
Marshall, WI - James "Jim" O. Faren, 78, of Marshall, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Sienna Crest in Fort Atkinson.
Jim was born on May 14, 1943 in Madison, the son of Obert and Alice (Tormey) Faren. He married the love of his life Carolyn (Mess) McWilliams on August 26, 1989 at St. Mary's Chapel in Madison, and the couple enjoyed 32 years of marriage. Shortly after their marriage he became a true farmer on their farm in Marshall. He also worked for many years for Sterling Homes in Fond du Lac and Marshall-Erdman & Associates Architecture in Madison. Jim was a member of the Middleton Knights of Columbus Council 4549 and sports league bowling. After retiring in 2001 he enjoyed golfing, and he loved helping his wife out as much as he could. He will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known him.
He is survived by his wife, siblings: Bob (Judy) Faren, Margaret (Ralph) Eckhardt, Mary (Rick) Reichardt, and Maureen (Jack) Doescher. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Holy Family Parish-Marshall Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials in Jim's honor to the Middleton Knights of Columbus council 4549 would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.