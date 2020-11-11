April 2, 1943 - November 6, 2020
Marshall, WI - Richard E. Hensen Sr. 77, of Marshall, passed away on Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Richard was born on April 2, 1943 in Madison, WI the son of John and Helen (Lochner) Hensen. Richard was a mason by trade and later worked maintenance at Trek Bicycle. He was a founding member of the Marshall Snowmobile Club and enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling and was an avid Nascar fan. Richard was extremely active and always had his beloved dog Jack by his side. He loved spending time up north at the cabin in St. Germain which he built with friends & family. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting while at the cabin. Richard was known as a handy man and he could fix or build just about anything. He also had a passion for grilling, growing potatoes & made the best goulash for family meals. Richard enjoyed having a beer or his "Honey Jack" with friends and family as it was always 5 o'clock somewhere. He will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Survivors include: his special dog Jack, children Richard (Carla) Hensen Jr., Rodney (Paula) Hensen; step daughter Julie (Tim) Beisenstein; grandchildren Richie (Samantha) Hensen III, Amanda Hensen (Jeff Sorensen) and Reese Beisenstein; great granddaughter Savannah Hensen and brothers Gerald (Carol) Hensen, Jack (Dawn) Hensen, Paul (Chanda) Hensen, Earl (Mary) Hensen, Bill (Vesta) Hensen
He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 44 years Mary and brother, Dan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com
