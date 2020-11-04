November 10, 1927 - October 30, 2020
Waterloo, WI - Irene J. Dehling, 92, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Larson House in Columbus.
Irene was born on November 10, 1927 in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Ernest and Sadie (Mitchell) Ward. She married William Zickert on October 28, 1944 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newville, WI. Irene enjoyed working on the farm, fishing, casino trips, and family and faith were her most important things in life.
Irene is survived by her children: Sandra (Bob) Dolan; Richard (Bobbi) Zickert; Shelley (John) Wells; Sheryl (Tom) Holzhueter; Layton Zickert; and Sharon (Gary) Wilson. Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and her brother Larry Ward. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
