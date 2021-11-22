Waterloo, WI - Sandra D. Corrie (Sandy), 61, of Waterloo passed away on November 17, 2021 at home.
Sandy was born on May 14, 1960; the daughter of Elliot and Anna (Nauta) Corrie. A graduate of Waterloo High School. She enjoyed camping, gardening, playing cards and playing bingo. She truly loved spending time with her loving dogs Kizzy and Fanta, and her family and friends.
Sandy is survived by her siblings; Antonette (Victor) Herschi, Anthony (Joanne) Ponda, Lee (Julayne) Corrie, and David (Dawn) Corrie; brother-in-law Walley Scheiber and sister-in-law Lynn Corrie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Eugene Corrie and her sister Judy Scheiber and her partner Jacqui Clark.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 27, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waterloo at 11:00AM with Rev. Bob Moberg presiding. A visitation will take place from 9:00AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Waterloo is caring for the family.