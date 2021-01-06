August 13, 1924 - December 31, 2020
Marshall, WI - William F. Skala 96, of Marshall, passed away of Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena, WI.
Bill was born on August 13, 1924 in Marshall the son of Vencle and Alma (Doleshal) Skala. He proudly served in WWII with the US Navy from 1944-1946 aboard the USS Mifflin as a signal man 3rd class. William took part in the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, where he received several campaign medals. Bill was a hard working man, working construction for 50 years. He married the love of his life, Shirley Wilke on January 13, 1951 in Marshall and the couple enjoyed 42 years of marriage before her passing in 1993. Bill was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Marshall, the American Legion for 75 years, Marshall Fire Department for 38 years and charter member of the Marshall Area Historical Society.
Survivors include: children Corinne (Victor) Elliott and Tom Skala; grandchildren: Tina, William (Ruchelle), Jason (Tia), and Keri (Bill). Great-grandchildren Olivia and Ayrton and his sister-in-law Rosalyn Skala. He is also survived by a niece, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers James and Charles and sister Dorothy.
A private family service will be held at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Marshall.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
