Thomas R. Klug

January 1, 1969 - September 16, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Thomas Robert Klug was called to his eternal home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the comfort of his apartment which he called home for many years.
Tom was born on January 1, 1969 (New Year Baby) to Richard and Jane (Krause) Klug. Tom was fun loving and hard working. He attended St. John Lutheran School and Waterloo High School. He worked at Badger Pallet Company for many years. He was an avid Viking Fan forever, and everyone knew he was home when the Hamm's sign was on. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his mother Jane, sister Le Anne, niece, Lacquine (Josh), great-nieces and great-nephews Alyric, Braxstyn, Sophia, Dan, and Travis.
He is preceded in death by his father Richard, brother Tim, and nephew Forrest.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.