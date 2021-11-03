Kenneth L. "Ken" Mather

October 2, 1948 - October 23, 2021
Marshall, WI - Kenneth "Ken" L. Mather, 73, of Holmen (formerly of Marshall) passed Oct. 23, 2021. Ken was born on October 2, 1948 to Elleen & Myron Mather. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1967.
Travel called Ken, and he joined the Peace Corps in 1970. He went to serve in the east African country of Mauritius and developed life-long friendships during his time there. Other travels included India, Japan, China, Kenya, Thailand, and Tanzania. After returning to the US, he met Susan Yohn and they married in January, 1978.
During his working years, Ken spent years at Central Wisconsin Center, caring for those who have complex medical and intellectual needs. Ken's kindness and fun-loving spirit most definitely brought happiness to his coworkers and residents.
An avid sports fan, Ken loved to go to Brewers games and collect autographs. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and the Bucks. Going to concerts was also an important part of Ken's life. He truly enjoyed the feeling of live music. Baking was by far his favorite hobby, but sharing the treats with others is what made him happiest. Ken could be found fishing Wisconsin waters in all seasons and hunting deer each fall- each time with a new story.
Always in the mood to joke, Ken was often smiling. Whether it was chatting with a neighbor, teasing his grandkids, or when named FestMaster for Bluffview earlier this month, his spirit was contagious.
Ken's family includes his son Chad (Amy) of Holmen, grandchildren Serene and Asher Mather, brother Leroy (Donna), niece Tania Mather, brother-in-law Tom (Vickie) Yohn, and nephew Troy Yohn. Ken was preceded in death by his wife Sue, parents, Elleen & Myron, a brother Dennis, and his beloved yellow lab, Deke.
Visitation will be from 10:30-11:00 am on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a memorial service in Ken's honor will be to follow at 11:00 am. A private burial will take place following the memorial at Washington Cemetery in Portland, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. at https://www.bbbs.org/donate/.
