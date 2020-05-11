Donald G. Wisniewski, 51, of Marshall, passed after twelve year courageous battle with a brain tumor on May 10, 2020.
Don was born on June 12, 1968 in Southfield, Michigan the son of Donald and Margaret (Stepnakowski) Wisniewski. Don grew up in Sterling Heights, Michigan and graduated from Stevenson High School. Don earned a Degree in Computer Science from Marygrove College. Don moved to Wisconsin to work for Trek Bicycles as a Computer Analyst. Don always said Wisconsin was his home and that is where he met the love of his life, Cathy Albrecht, and she was his everything. She was his confidant and loving best friend. Don loved sailing, biking, animals, playing his piano and being outdoors. His biggest passion was food and a good meal at any restaurant. Don was always proud of his Polish heritage.
He is survived by his longtime Partner, Cathy Albrecht; dearest father of Breana; loving son of Donald and Marge; Brother of Daniel (Joyce), and Karen (Mark) Bacha. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis. Don will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as Samantha and Bryan Helt and Cathy’s siblings and their families.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lozier, Dr. Croasdale, Dr. Sanyal and all staff and caregivers of The Meadows of Fall River for all their excellent care and compassion.
A celebration of his life will be planned in Michigan at a later date. Don will be loved and missed forever and always. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.