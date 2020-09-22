Eldon R. Radke

Eldon R. Radke, 82, of Madison passed away on Saturday, Sept.19, 2020.

Eldon was born the son of Rueben and Ione (Shaller) Radke on Aug. 6, 1938 in the township of Portland, Dodge County, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Waterloo High School. Eldon served his country in the U.S. Army. Eldon loved to fish and enjoyed reading, puzzles, and playing chess. He was a passionate card player and an avid sports fan, especially the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers.

Eldon is survived by his children: Jerry Radke of Dubuque, Iowa; Daniel (Ruby) Radke of Appleton; Michael Radke (special friend Tanya Bauer) of Jefferson; and Sandy Radke (special friend Todd Russell) of Prairie du Sac; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: LeRoy and Carl.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus with military honors to be conducted.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

