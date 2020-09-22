Eldon R. Radke, 82, of Madison passed away on Saturday, Sept.19, 2020.
Eldon was born the son of Rueben and Ione (Shaller) Radke on Aug. 6, 1938 in the township of Portland, Dodge County, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Waterloo High School. Eldon served his country in the U.S. Army. Eldon loved to fish and enjoyed reading, puzzles, and playing chess. He was a passionate card player and an avid sports fan, especially the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers.
Eldon is survived by his children: Jerry Radke of Dubuque, Iowa; Daniel (Ruby) Radke of Appleton; Michael Radke (special friend Tanya Bauer) of Jefferson; and Sandy Radke (special friend Todd Russell) of Prairie du Sac; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: LeRoy and Carl.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus with military honors to be conducted.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.