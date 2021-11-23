Sandra M. (Luther) "Sandie" Foskett

Yuma, AZ - On Monday, November 15, 2021, Sandra Foskett passed away peacefully at Bee Hive Homes in Yuma following a long struggle with dementia. She was 78 years old. Sandie was born December 19, 1942 to Dorothy (Trotts) and Fred Luther in Watertown, Wisc. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1961, married Fred Holaus in March, 1962 and raised two children, Lisa and Rick. She held notable secretarial positions at Waterloo High School and Perry Printing Company prior to her retirement. She enjoyed singing, reading, and watercolor painting. Sandie is preceded in death by her parents Fred Luther and Dorothy Schwichtenberg, and her brother Fred Luther, Jr. She is survived by her husband of nearly 25 years, Richard Foskett of Jefferson, Wisc, her children Lisa (Bob) Rammelt of Yuma, Ariz., and Rick (Georgia) Holaus of Bluffton, S.C., grandsons Bradyn, Teagan, and Devin, her sisters Carole Riege and Ellyn Wetzel of Waterloo, Wisc., and several nieces and nephews. Sandie will be brought to Waterloo next summer for a memorial service and interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made in honor of Sandie to The Alzheimer's Association: https://act.alz.org/donate
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Foskett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.