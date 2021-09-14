Gerald C Weikert

September 2, 1942 - September 8, 2021
Marshall, WI - Gerald Charles Weikert, age 79, passed away following a lengthy illness on September 8, 2021, at Kindred Hearts. He was born on Sept. 2, 1942, the son of Edward and Violet (Brown) Weikert. Jerry graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1962. He was united in marriage to Marlene (Grossman) Weikert on Aug. 5, 1972. Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1974 during the Vietnam conflict. He worked for General Motors for over 30 years until his retirement. Jerry was a state champion horseshoe player. He made many wonderful memories while gambling or fishing with a few good friends. Jerry was very devoted to his family and would do anything for them. He lived by his strong values. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; parents, and sisters, Shirley Hanson, Sharon Kovars, and Phyllis Bischoff. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Schwark; grandson, Brent Schwark, great granddaughters, Ava & Jovie Schwark; brother, Donald (Dee) Weikert; brother-in-law, Neil Hanson; sisters-in-law, Leone Grossman, Donna (Harvey) Heiman, Mary Grossman, Karen (Layne) Herried, and Bonnie (Tom) Murphy, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marshall on September 15, with Rev. Thomas Kutz presiding, with military burial at Medina Cemetery. A special thanks to Karen Herried and Sheila Heiman for their numerous meals and to Dennis Schwark for everything he meant to and did for Jerry.