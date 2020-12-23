October 14, 1926 - December 15, 2020
Marshall, WI - Philip H. Freidel, 94, of Marshall, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his home.
Philip was born on October 14, 1926 in Marshall, the son of Joseph and Dora (Klecker) Freidel. He married Shirley Koch on September 27, 1948 in Columbus and the couple enjoyed 63 years of marriage before her passing in 2011. He spent a majority of his life farming on the family farm, and then became a real-estate broker and owner of Blue Haven Realty. Philip was a hard worker his whole life, but in his free time he enjoyed fishing and traveling as much as he could. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Philip is survived by his children: Jennifer (Andrew Daughety) Reinganum; Steve Freidel; and Jeff (Peggy) Freidel. 4 grandchildren: Samuel (Kathryn Rutterer) Daughety; Katherine (Scott Staton) Daughety; Daniel (Jacqueline Hargrave) Reinganum; and Michael (Erica) Reinganum, and great-grandchildren Jasper Staton-Daughety, Gabriel Knowles, Jonah Brown, and Deanna Martin. His sister Doris (Jack) Welhoefer and brother Joe (Janice) Freidel. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Randy, and brother Lawrence.
A private family funeral service for Philip will be held at the funeral home with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Marshall.
Memorials in Philip's honor to Agrace Hospice would be appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
