February 26, 1943 - November 19, 2020
Waterloo, WI - Frank Robert Radtke went to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Frank was born in Milwaukee, WI, on February 26,1943, to Frank E. and Ruth Radtke. He went to school at Fort Atkinson High. Frank served in the Army. He married his best friend and partner for life, Marie Warner, on November 18, 1967. Frank worked several jobs before he received a machinist degree from Carroll Tech..He retired from Orbitec, even though he enjoyed machining parts for NASA and getting to meet some astronauts, got bored, retired again from Specialty Cheese.
Frank loved spending time with his best friend and wife Marie, family and friends. He also enjoyed time spent at the campground, old cars and car shows, watching the Packers, hunting, playing cards with the guys. Frank was the wonderful man you could always call. He would do anything for you.
Frank is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 53 years Marie; one son, Frank W. (Carmella) Radtke, North Freedom, WI, three daughters, Caroline (Bob) Berry) Friendship, WI, Deborah (Scott) Haumschild, Lake Mills, WI, Lisa (Bryon) Bergeron, Waterloo, WI; his grandchildren, Tyler Radtke, Becca Radtke, Chad Chadwick, Brad Chadwick (Lindsey Reynolds), James Haumschild, Timothy (Jenna) Haumschild, Brenin Bergeron, Caleb Bergeron, Connor Bergeron; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Olson, Chiara Chadwick, Sophia Haumschild.
Frank was predeceased by his parents and one sister, Janet Radtke.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Watertown Memorial Hospital and Tim Haumschild for all their support and care.
