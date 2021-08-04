Judy E. (Weihert) Peschel

August 23, 1944 - July 30, 2021
Town of Waterloo, WI - Judy Edna (Weihert) Peschel passed away July 30, 2021 of pancreatic cancer at home surrounded by loved ones.
Judy was an amazing, private, independent, and strong woman. She wrote and prepared her own obituary.
Judy was born August 23, 1944 in Reeseville, WI to George and Zelma (Lafler) Weihert.
She married James Peschel, her high school sweetheart, on January 26, 1963.
Judy and Jim owned & operated Jim's Cheese Pantry, Inc in Waterloo, WI for 50 years until their retirement in 2012. In her free time, she loved wild bird watching and gardening.
Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years James Peschel along with her children, Rhonda Peschel, Douglas Peschel and Traci (Steven) Filter; grandchildren Elizabeth and Kayla Peschel and Alexis, Kaitlyn, and Jacob Filter; her beloved cat Sadie; sisters Marion Otto and Sally Westphal; sisters-in-law Sue (Roger) Teubert and Mary Peschel; along with many nieces and nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Bess Wolfgram and May Weihert; brother-in-law Michael Peschel; and grandson Samual Peschel.
The family extends a thank you to The SSM Hospice and our special caregivers Tori Hush, Sara Draper, Kim Buchta, and Judy's 5 grandchildren.
Thank you also to all of our friends and families for helping all of us through this journey of life.
Visitation will be from 9-11:00 am on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Holy Family Parish-Waterloo Campus (St. Joseph Catholic Church), 387 South Monroe Street, Waterloo, WI 53594 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am. A luncheon reception at the church will immediately follow services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society.
Private urn burial services will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
