Darlene M. "Sitter" Haerterich

January 21, 1941 - April 15, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE--Darlene Marie Haerterich, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
The family invites you to join them in honoring Sitter's wonderful life from 1-4:00 PM on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a celebration of life to begin at 4:00 PM.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.