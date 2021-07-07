Benjamin J. Chadwick

October 22, 2004 - July 2, 2021
MARSHALL, WI - Benjamin John Chadwick, age 16 of Marshall, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 2, 2021. Ben was born in Madison on Oct. 22, 2004, the son of John and Tiffany (Maenner) Chadwick.
He just finished his sophomore year at Marshall High School, where he was active in FFA and was the chapter Reporter. Ben exhibited cattle at local shows including the Stoughton, Lodi, and Dane County fairs. He also threw shotput and discus for the Marshall Track team. Ben was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall. He will be remembered by his smile, laughter, and being a friend to all.
Ben is survived by his parents, John and Tiffany Chadwick; a sister, Breanna; a brother, Jacob; grandparents, David and Lillian Chadwick and Charles and Anna Maenner; aunts and uncles, Jason Chadwick, Tammy Koegler, Bradley (Amanda) Maenner, and David (Bailey) Maenner; as well as many cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Ben will be held at noon on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL in Marshall, Wis. Visitation will be held at the MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in memory of Ben.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.