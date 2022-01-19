Waterloo, WI - Nancy A. Dow, 86, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022, at Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam.
Nancy was born on July 7, 1935 in Oconomowoc, the daughter of Wayne and Frances (Morgan) Tremaine. She married the love of her life Wilfred T. Dow on October 23, 1954 and the couple enjoyed 57 years of marriage before his passing in 2011. She was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church for many years. Nancy loved playing cards and games, going to family reunions, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren as she was very involved in their lives.
Nancy is survived by her children: Parker (Rita) Dow, Bradley (Kim) Dow, and Karen (Jeff) Aultman. Grandchildren: Milton (Kylie) Wilcox, Sarah Wilcox, Hannah Wilcox, Nathan (Patience) Wilcox, Adam (Alyssa) Dow, Aren (Julie) Dow, Heather (David) Dow-Buehler, Holly Dow, Morganne (Andrew) Seiner, 12 great-grandchildren and her sister Grace York. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wilfred, daughter Denise Wilcox, and siblings: Hugh, Jean, Maurice, Llewellyn, Malcolm, Audrey, Keith, Doris, Wayne "Paul", and Helen.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Waterloo United Methodist Church with Pastor Heidi Loomis presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:00pm until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn in the church.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, donations to the Waterloo United Methodist Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.