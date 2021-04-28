Theresa A. (Seichter) Johnson

April 18, 1941 - April 20, 2021
Marshall, WI - MARSHALL/BOYD-- Theresa A. Johnson, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 18, 1941 in Stanley, WI to Alfred and Frances (Weigel) Seichter. Theresa married Lawrence Johnson April 30, 1960 in Boyd, Wisconsin, and he preceded her in death July of 1998.
Theresa often spent her days at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie where she enjoyed playing sheepshead and bingo. She was dedicated to her family as Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma and enjoyed their Sunday dinners watching the Green Bay Packer Games together with them.
Theresa is survived by her children Sandy (fiancé Joseph Perton) Braunschweig, Steve Johnson, Jan (Mike Paul) Johnson-Hayes, and Judy McCafferty; grandchildren Zachary (Kelsey) Braunschweig, Justin (Shelli) Braunschweig, Whitney (Chase) Krapfl, Tonya (Tom Heiman) Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Austin Hayes, Chris McCafferty, Nicole McCafferty; and great-grandchildren Jax, Sam, Katja, Huntley, Taylor, and Tommy. She is further survived by her siblings Florian (Myra) Seichter, Martin (Lorraine) Seichter, Sylvester Seichter, Dorothy Potaczek, Alice Gadke, Felix Seichter, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Johnson; grandson Tanner Hayes; siblings Alvin Seichter, Robert Seichter, Norbert Seichter, Lorraine Matthews, Herbert Seichter, Mary Pogodzinski, and Raymond Seichter.
Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Parish (St. Joseph's Catholic Church), 387 South Monroe St., Waterloo, WI 53594. She was reunited eternally with her husband at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery (formerly St. Mary's Cemetery) in Marshall following mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
