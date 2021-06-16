Dawn A. (Voss) Lehmann

August 4, 1960 - June 4, 2021
Marshall, WI - MARSHALL—Dawn "Dawny" Lehmann, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 4, 2021. Dawn was born on August 4, 1960 in Watertown to Robert and Judith (Henke) Voss.
We'll remember Dawn as a dedicated and hard worker in her day job. While in her free time, she liked fishing and boating. Dawn enjoyed crafting and having interests in woodworking and painting. Dawn kept busy working on home activities, creating innovative ways to solve projects.
Dawn shared her home throughout her life caring for her many pets including her cats, dogs, fish, and horses. More than anything else, Dawn loved spending time with her daughter.
Dawn is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Terrence), her sister Sharon, and her niece Savanna. She was preceded in death by her parents.
An informal gathering of family and friends will take place from 3:30-6:30PM on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
The Lehmann family would like to especially thank Julie, Brad, and Denny for their love and support.
