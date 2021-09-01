June 23, 1938 - August 28, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Francis E. Kitelinger, 83, of Waterloo passed away Saturday August 28, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus.
Francis was born June 23, 1938 in Glen Haven, Wisconsin the son of Raymond and Belva (Molzof) Kitelinger. He married the love of his life Donna Morris on October 14, 1960 and the couple enjoyed 54 years before her passing in 2014. Francis worked for the Madison Silo Company for many years and also worked for the City of Waterloo before retiring in 2004. He really enjoyed hunting, fishing, garage sales, antiquing. He also enjoyed spending time up at the family cabin in Prairie du Chien.
He is survived by: his children Susan (Gary) Korth of Marshall, Sharon (George) Trentz of Platteville, and Tom (Tera Bertram) Kitelinger of Waterloo; grandchildren Shawn Korth, Michael (Emily) Trentz; great-grandson Kellen Korth. His sisters Mary (Jim) Kramer, Doris Eck, Barb (LeRoy) Falkner, brother Charlie Kitelinger. Francis is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Francis is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers and sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Prairie Ridge Hospital, especially his nurse Terie and his ER Doctor Hecht.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Waterloo is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.