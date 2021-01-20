September 11, 1927 - January 9, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Albert L. Schaller, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 9, 2021. He was born on September 11, 1927 in Portland, WI, son of Albert and Augusta (Riesop) Schaller. He was united in marriage to Mary Lynn Baranowski on August 24, 1996 in Cottage Grove. He graduated from Waterloo High School. After graduation he enlisted in the US Navy and served for 3 years. He was employed by Perry Printing where he worked as a plant manager for 42 years. Albert enjoyed all sports, especially the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. He also liked to hunt and fish. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Albert enjoyed chocolate and was a chocolate and cheese connoisseur. He is survived by his wife Mary Lynn; his children Paul (Angela) Sorenson, Barry (Mona) Sorenson, Denis (Krista) Sorenson, Jodi (Greg) Sampson; and 8 grandchildren. He also is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, two sisters and his first wife Betty Johnson Schaller. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Dr, Sun Prairie on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Monsignor Donn Heiar Presiding. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials may be made William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital or American Cancer Society.The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the VA Hospital in Madison, Marquardt Health Care and Sun Prairie Ambulance Department. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
