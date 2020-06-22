Marvin W. Haseleu Jr., 80, formerly of Marshall, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.
Marvin was born on Feb. 17, 1940 in the Town of Portland, the son of Marvin and Annabelle (Heck) Haseleu. He worked at Stokes Chevrolet in Waterloo for many years while running his own small engine shop from his home. He was a volunteer fireman with the Waterloo Fire Department for over 15 years. In his free time he enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead, going to auctions and flea markets, and attending races at local racetracks and helping his nephew work on the car in the pits. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
Marvin is survived by his children Curt Haseleu, Mike (Wendy) Haseleu, Brad (Ronda) Haseleu, and Heather (Jeremy) Johnson; three grandchildren: Amelia, Piper, and Ashley; two great-grandchildren Zaria and Kiannah; his loving companion of 28 years Mary Heiman; and his brothers Roger Haseleu and Tim (Jackie) Haseleu. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Eric.
A funeral service for Marvin will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Memorials in Marvin’s honor to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
