February 4, 1954 - January 2, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Lynn S. Rounds, 66, passed away January 2, 2021 at her home. She was born on February 4, 1954 in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Daryl and Susan (Payne) Swetmore. She married Timothy Rounds on February 19, 1972. Together they made a home in Waterloo, Wisconsin where they raised 7 children.
Lynn devoted her life to her family and was a loving wife and mother. Lynn's talents were many; she was an accomplished seamstress, crocheter, beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She excelled at all of the many hobbies she picked up throughout her life. Lynn had a deep love for music that she enjoyed with her family and has passed on to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tim, her 7 children: Tracy (Paul) Grosz of Madison; Carrie Erdmann of Waterloo; Justin (Amorette Dye) Rounds of Troy, OH; Erin (Scott) Carpenter of Portage/Milford; Kati (David) Zieroth of Waterloo; Tanya (Tyler) Juergens of Machesney Park, IL; Brandi Rounds of Waterloo; bonus daughter Dora (Robert) Hohn of Richland Center; sister Dayle (Lenny) Bruheim of Madison; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather James Everhart; sister Teresa Miller; and beautiful twin granddaughters Cecil and Madeline Dye-Rounds.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
